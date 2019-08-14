Refsnyder leads Louisville to 2-1 win over Lehigh Valley

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- Rob Refsnyder singled three times as the Louisville Bats topped the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 2-1 on Wednesday.

Louisville got on the board first in the third inning when Jesus Reyes hit a solo home run and Refsnyder hit an RBI single.

In the top of the ninth, Lehigh Valley saw its comeback attempt come up short after Jose Pirela hit a solo home run to get within one.

In a classic pitchers' duel, Louisville's Reyes and Lehigh Valley's Dan Straily delivered great starts. Reyes (1-4) went six scoreless innings, allowing four hits while striking out five and walking five to pick up the win. Straily (4-2) went six innings, allowing two runs and six hits to take the tough loss in the International League game. He also struck out five and walked one.