Kleszcz’s run leads Kingsport to 4-3 win over Danville

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (AP) -- Cole Kleszcz scored on a forceout in the fourth inning, leading the Kingsport Mets to a 4-3 win over the Danville Braves on Wednesday.

Kleszcz scored on the play to give the Mets a 3-2 lead after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on an error and then went to third on an error.

After Kingsport added a run in the seventh on a double by Brett Baty, the Braves cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Beau Philip hit a solo home run.

Starter Andres German (1-1) got the win while Zach Daniels (2-2) took the loss in relief in the Appalachian League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Philip was a triple short of the cycle for the Braves.