Hardy’s sacrifice leads Portland to 2-1 win over Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) -- Dylan Hardy drove in Jerry Downs with a sacrifice hit in the seventh inning, leading the Portland Sea Dogs to a 2-1 win over the Hartford Yard Goats in the first game of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

The sacrifice hit by Hardy capped a two-run inning and gave the Sea Dogs a 2-1 lead after Downs hit an RBI double earlier in the inning.

In the bottom of the sixth, Hartford broke a scoreless tie on a double by Tyler Nevin that scored Vance Vizcaino.

Starter Konner Wade (4-4) got the win while Scott Griggs (1-3) took the loss in relief in the Eastern League game.

For the Yard Goats, Nevin doubled twice.