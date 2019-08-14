Detroit takes 3-game losing streak into matchup with Seattle

Seattle Mariners (49-71, fifth in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (35-81, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales (12-9, 4.25 ERA) Tigers: Edwin Jackson (2-5, 9.35 ERA)

LINE: Mariners favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Tigers are 16-42 in home games. Detroit ranks last in the majors in hitting with a .236 batting average, Miguel Cabrera leads the team with an average of .284.

The Mariners are 22-35 in road games. Seattle has hit 189 home runs this season, sixth in the majors. Daniel Vogelbach leads them with 26, averaging one every 13.8 at-bats. The Mariners won the last meeting 11-6. Zac Grotz earned his first victory and Kyle Seager went 3-for-4 with three home runs and six RBIs for Seattle. Matthew Boyd took his ninth loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Niko Goodrum leads the Tigers with 40 extra base hits and is slugging .415. JaCoby Jones is 4-for-15 with a double, a triple, a home run and an RBI over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Vogelbach leads the Mariners with 26 home runs and has 67 RBIs. Seager is 12-for-33 with a double, five home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, .283 batting average, 6.98 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

Mariners: 2-8, .195 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Tigers Injuries: Jordan Zimmermann: (neck), Tyson Ross: (nerve), Matt Moore: (knee), Michael Fulmer: (elbow), Christin Stewart: (concussion), JaCoby Jones: (wrist), Jeimer Candelario: (thumb), Grayson Greiner: (back).

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: (shoulder), Connor Sadzeck: (elbow), Felix Hernandez: (shoulder), Chasen Bradford: (forearm), Dan Altavilla: (forearm), Austin Adams: (shoulder), Mitch Haniger: (testicle), Braden Bishop: (neck), Ryon Healy: (back).