Padres take 3-game slide into matchup with Rays

Tampa Bay Rays (71-50, second in the AL East) vs. San Diego Padres (55-64, fourth in the AL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Andrew Kittredge (1-0, 3.86 ERA) Padres: Cal Quantrill (5-3, 3.21 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Padres are 28-33 on their home turf. San Diego has slugged .432 this season. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with a mark of .590.

The Rays are 40-22 on the road. Tampa Bay has slugged .434 this season. Austin Meadows leads the team with a .532 slugging percentage, including 45 extra-base hits and 20 home runs. The Rays won the last meeting 7-5. Nick Anderson secured his fourth victory and Ji-Man Choi went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a home run and two RBIs for Tampa Bay. Michel Baez registered his first loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Renfroe leads the Padres with 31 home runs and is slugging .548. Manuel Margot is 8-for-29 with two doubles, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Meadows leads the Rays with 58 RBIs and is batting .286. Avisail Garcia is 12-for-37 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .254 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Rays: 8-2, .262 batting average, 2.77 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: (forearm), Robert Stock: (bicep), Garrett Richards: (elbow), Jacob Nix: (elbow), Adrian Morejon: (shoulder), Aaron Loup: (elbow), Brett Kennedy: (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: (knee), Jose Castillo: (finger), Franchy Cordero: (quad), Fernando Tatis Jr.: (back).

Rays Injuries: Blake Snell: (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (finger), Anthony Banda: (elbow), Tommy Pham: (hand), Avisail Garcia: (oblique), Joey Wendle: (wrist), Brandon Lowe: (leg), Yandy Diaz: (foot).