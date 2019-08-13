Peters, Reks and Joe lead Okla. City in win

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- DJ Peters, Zach Reks and Connor Joe each had three hits, as the Oklahoma City Dodgers beat the Reno Aces 10-6 on Tuesday.

Reks tripled and singled twice, driving in a run and also scoring one.

Down 6-3 in the fifth, Reno cut into the lead when Kevin Cron hit a two-run home run.

After Reno tied the game in the seventh, the Dodgers took the lead in the seventh inning when Peters hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run single by Joe.

The Dodgers tacked on another run in the eighth when Zach McKinstry scored on a forceout.

Josh Sborz (4-3) got the win in relief while Marc Rzepczynski (2-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Cron hit three home runs and drove in five runs for Reno.