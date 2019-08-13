Luna, Gray lead Rocky Mountain to 8-1 win over Great Falls

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) -- Joe Gray had three hits and scored three runs, and Carlos Luna struck out 11 hitters over six innings as the Rocky Mountain Vibes topped the Great Falls Voyagers 8-1 on Tuesday.

Luna (2-4) picked up the win after he walked one while allowing two hits.

Rocky Mountain started the scoring with a big third inning, when Bryan Torres and Nick Kahle hit two-run singles.

The Vibes later added one run in the fifth and sixth innings and two in the seventh to punctuate the blowout.

Avery Weems (2-2) went five innings, allowing five runs and eight hits in the Pioneer League game. He also struck out five and walked one.