Smith, Alcantara spur AZL Dodgers Mota to 5-1 win over AZL White Sox

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Ismael Alcantara singled twice, and Julian Smith hurled five scoreless innings as the AZL Dodgers Mota beat the AZL White Sox 5-1 on Wednesday.

Smith (2-2) allowed two hits while striking out six and walking one to pick up the win.

AZL Dodgers Mota went up 5-0 in the fifth after Luis Yanel Diaz hit a two-run single and then scored on a pickoff attempt.

Hector Acosta (1-7) went four innings, allowing five runs and seven hits in the Arizona League game. He also struck out two and walked two.