Toro, Ferguson lift Round Rock over Albuquerque 4-2

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- Abraham Toro doubled and singled twice, scoring a run and also driving one home as the Round Rock Express beat the Albuquerque Isotopes 4-2 on Tuesday.

Drew Ferguson doubled twice, also stealing two bases for Round Rock.

Round Rock took the lead in the first when Kyle Tucker hit a sacrifice fly and Nick Tanielu hit a two-run single.

After Round Rock added a run in the fifth on a single by Toro, the Isotopes cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Drew Butera hit a solo home run.

The Isotopes saw their comeback attempt come up short after Drew Weeks scored on a wild pitch in the seventh inning to cut the Round Rock lead to 4-2.

Round Rock right-hander Jose Urquidy (4-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Chris Rusin (1-4) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after giving up four runs and 10 hits over six innings.