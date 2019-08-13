Papierski’s single leads Fayetteville to 5-3 win over Down East

FAYETTEVILLE, (AP) -- Michael Papierski hit a run-scoring single in the first inning, leading the Fayetteville Woodpeckers to a 5-3 win over the Down East Wood Ducks on Tuesday.

The single by Papierski, part of a two-run inning, gave the Woodpeckers a 1-0 lead before Scott Schreiber hit an RBI single later in the inning.

Down East answered in the top of the next frame when Josh Altmann hit an RBI double, bringing home Diosbel Arias to cut the deficit to one.

The Woodpeckers later added a run in the second and two in the fourth. In the second, Corey Julks hit an RBI single, while Miguelangel Sierra and Julks both drove in a run in the fourth.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Down East saw its comeback attempt come up short after Arias hit an RBI single, driving in Samuel Huff in the fifth inning to cut the Fayetteville lead to 5-3.

Leovanny Rodriguez (7-2) got the win in relief while Down East starter Sal Mendez (6-1) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

Despite the loss, Down East is 6-1 against Fayetteville this season.