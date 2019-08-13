Bichette, Sanchez lead the way for Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) -- Dante Bichette tripled twice and singled twice, driving home three runs and scoring a couple as the Harrisburg Senators beat the Altoona Curve 13-10 on Tuesday.

Adrian Sanchez singled three times with two runs and a pair of RBIs for Harrisburg.

Trailing 2-1 in the third, Harrisburg grabbed the lead when it scored five runs, including a solo home run by Luis Garcia.

Following the big inning, the Curve cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Brett Pope hit a solo home run and Chris Sharpe hit a two-run home run.

The Senators later added five runs in the fifth and two in the eighth. In the fifth, Tres Barrera hit a two-run double, while Bichette and Nick Banks both drove in a run in the eighth.

Jordan Mills (4-1) got the win in relief while Altoona starter Sean Brady (3-12) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

Four Curve (Oneil Cruz, Sharpe, Logan Hill and Bligh Madris) recorded three hits each in the losing effort. The Curve also hit a season-high five home runs.