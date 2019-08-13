Martinez leads Tennessee to 6-1 win over Jacksonville

KODAK, Tenn. (AP) -- Eddy Martinez hit a two-run homer in the first inning, leading the Tennessee Smokies to a 6-1 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Tuesday. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Smokies and a four-game winning streak for the Jumbo Shrimp.

The home run by Martinez capped a four-run inning and gave the Smokies a 4-0 lead after Tyler Payne hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

Following the big inning, the Jumbo Shrimp cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Jazz Chisholm scored on an error.

Tennessee southpaw Jack Patterson (1-0) picked up the win after allowing one run on six hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Kolton Mahoney (4-2) took the loss in the Southern League game after allowing six runs and seven hits over six innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Despite the loss, Jacksonville is 4-2 against Tennessee this season.