Michigan’s Harbaugh says he wouldn’t lie about transfer
Coach Jim Harbaugh is lashing out at Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell, who says Michigan didn't support a transfer's attempt to immediately play for the Bearcats.
Harbaugh said Tuesday he told Fickell he wouldn't lie about what he knew regarding the transfer of James Hudson.
Fickell told The Athletic that Michigan didn't support Hudson's attempt to play for the Bearcats right away.
The seldom-used offensive lineman transferred to Cincinnati last year and the NCAA denied his waiver request to be eligible this season. Hudson says mental health prompted his transfer, but his request was denied because he did not reveal the issues at Michigan.
Harbaugh says Fickell called him in March, trying to coach him what to say about the events leading up to Hudson's transfer. Harbaugh recalls telling Fickell he was going to tell the truth.
