Paul, Citta lift West Virginia over Auburn 7-2

GRANVILLE, W.Va. (AP) -- Ethan Paul doubled three times and singled, scoring two runs as the West Virginia Black Bears defeated the Auburn Doubledays 7-2 in a game that was called early on Tuesday.

Brendt Citta doubled and singled twice with an RBI and a run for West Virginia.

West Virginia started the scoring in the second inning. After being hit with a pitch with two outs in the inning, Elys Escobar advanced to third on a double by Victor Ngoepe and then scored on a double by Ngoepe.

After West Virginia added three runs, the Doubledays cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when J.T. Arruda hit an RBI single, bringing home Anthony Peroni.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Black Bears later added two runs in the fifth and one in the sixth. In the fifth, Fernando Villegas and Dean Lockery both drove in a run, while Citta hit an RBI single in the sixth.

West Virginia right-hander Jesus Valles (3-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Niomar Gomez (1-4) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and eight hits over 4 2/3 innings.

The five extra-base hits for West Virginia included a season-high five doubles.

Peroni doubled and singled, scoring two runs for the Doubledays.