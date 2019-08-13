Burns, Fisk lead Buffalo over Toledo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) -- Andy Burns hit a grand slam in the first inning, and Conor Fisk allowed just three hits over six innings as the Buffalo Bisons topped the Toledo Mud Hens 11-3 on Tuesday.

The grand slam by Burns capped a five-run inning and gave the Bisons a 5-0 lead after Jordan Patterson drew a bases-loaded walk earlier in the inning.

The Bisons later scored in three additional innings to put the game away, including three runs in the second.

Fisk (5-6) allowed two runs while striking out seven and walking two to pick up the win.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Spenser Watkins (5-3) went 1 1/3 innings, allowing eight runs and four hits in the International League game. He also struck out three and walked three.

Frank Schwindel doubled and singled, driving in a run and also scoring one for the Mud Hens. Pete Kozma doubled and singled.