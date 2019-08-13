Martin’s triple leads Indianapolis to 6-3 win over Rochester

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Jason Martin hit a bases-clearing triple in the sixth inning, leading the Indianapolis Indians to a 6-3 win over the Rochester Red Wings on Tuesday.

The triple by Martin scored Francisco Cervelli, Will Craig, and Eric Wood to give the Indians a 4-1 lead.

The Indians later tacked on two runs in the eighth when Hunter Owen hit an RBI single and Jake Elmore scored on a wild pitch to secure the victory.

Starter James Marvel (4-0) got the win while Fernando Romero (2-3) took the loss in relief in the International League game.

Brandon Barnes homered and doubled for the Red Wings.