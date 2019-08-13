Florimon’s homer leads Gwinnett to 3-2 win over Columbus

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) -- Pedro Florimon hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, leading the Gwinnett Stripers to a 3-2 win over the Columbus Clippers on Tuesday.

The home run by Florimon scored Drew Waters and was the game's last scoring play.

In the top of the third, Columbus took the lead on a double by Ryan Flaherty that scored Eric Stamets and Eric Haase. Gwinnett answered in the bottom of the inning when Florimon hit an RBI double, scoring Waters.

Patrick Weigel (6-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Cam Hill (3-2) took the loss in the International League game.

Gwinnett improved to 3-1 against Columbus this season.