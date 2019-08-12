Marlowe’s walk leads Everett to 8-6 win over Hillsboro

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) -- Cade Marlowe drew a bases-loaded walk in the eighth inning, leading the Everett AquaSox to an 8-6 win over the Hillsboro Hops on Monday.

The walk by Marlowe started the scoring in a three-run inning and gave the AquaSox a 6-5 lead. Later in the inning, Carter Bins drew a bases-loaded walk and Trent Tingelstad scored when a runner was thrown out.

In the top of the ninth, Hillsboro cut into the lead on a single by Jorge Barrosa that scored Eddie Hernandez.

Travis Kuhn (4-1) got the win in relief while Eduardo Herrera (0-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

For the Hops, Tristin English homered and singled, scoring two runs.

Despite the loss, Hillsboro is 5-1 against Everett this season.