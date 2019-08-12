Lao hits walk-off double in 11th, Ogden beats Missoula 4-3

OGDEN, Utah (AP) -- Sauryn Lao had a walk-off double with two outs in the 11th inning, as the Ogden Raptors topped the Missoula Osprey 4-3 on Monday.

Jimmy Titus scored the game-winning run after he hit an RBI single and advanced to third on a double by Lao.

The Osprey took a 3-2 lead in the top of the 11th when Jose Reyes scored on an error.

Corey Merrill (3-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Landon Whitson (1-2) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.