Hopkins’ single leads Billings to 6-0 win over Grand Junction

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) -- TJ Hopkins hit a two-run single in the seventh inning, leading the Billings Mustangs to a 6-0 win over the Grand Junction Rockies on Monday.

The single by Hopkins, part of a four-run inning, broke a scoreless tie before Eric Yang hit a two-run double later in the inning.

Ryan Dunne (2-3) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Anderson Pilar (3-2) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

The Rockies were held scoreless for the third time this season, while the Mustangs' staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.