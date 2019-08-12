Carter, Blair lift Danville over Kingsport in an 11-7 slugfest

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (AP) -- Willie Carter homered, tripled and singled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple as the Danville Braves defeated the Kingsport Mets 11-7 on Monday. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Braves.

Connor Blair homered and singled with three RBIs and two runs for Danville.

Kingsport cut the deficit to 6-5 in the fifth after Tanner Murphy hit an RBI single and then scored on a three-run home run by Gregory Guerrero.

Following the big inning, the Braves added to their lead with five runs in the top of the next frame, including a three-run home run by Blair and a solo home run by Cody Birdsong.

Filyer Sanchez (3-2) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Kingsport starter Benito Garcia (1-3) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

For the Mets, Murphy homered and singled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple. Scott Ota doubled and singled, scoring three runs.