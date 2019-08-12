Cannon’s double leads Lowell to 6-2 win over Hudson Valley

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) -- Cameron Cannon hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, leading the Lowell Spinners to a 6-2 win over the Hudson Valley Renegades on Monday. With the loss, the Renegades snapped a six-game winning streak.

The double by Cannon scored Luke Bandy and Gilberto Jimenez to give the Spinners a 2-1 lead.

Hudson Valley answered in the next half-inning when K.V. Edwards hit a solo home run to tie it up.

The Spinners took the lead for good in the sixth when Jaxx Groshans hit a two-run home run.

Miguel Suero (2-3) got the win in relief while Christopher Gau (3-5) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

Edwards homered and doubled, scoring two runs for the Renegades.