Bryant, Reyes lift Brooklyn over Staten Island 4-1

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (AP) -- Wilmer Reyes singled three times, and Garrison Bryant allowed just three hits over five innings as the Brooklyn Cyclones defeated the Staten Island Yankees 4-1 on Monday.

Bryant (4-1) picked up the win after he struck out five while allowing one run.

Staten Island cut the deficit to 2-1 in the sixth after Jacob Sanford hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Ezequiel Duran.

The Cyclones extended their lead in the eighth inning when Jose Peroza hit a two-run home run.

Alfredo Garcia (0-1) went five innings, allowing two runs and six hits in the New York-Penn League game. He also struck out five and walked two.