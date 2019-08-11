Sports
Vargas, Herbert lead the way for Reno
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Ildemaro Vargas homered, tripled and singled, scoring three runs while also driving in three as the Reno Aces beat the Oklahoma City Dodgers 10-2 on Sunday.
Lucas Herbert homered and singled with two RBIs for Reno.
Reno took the lead in the first when it scored five runs, including two-run home runs by Kevin Cron and Herbert.
Following the big inning, the Dodgers cut into the deficit in the second inning when Jose Lobaton hit a two-run home run.
The Aces later added three runs in the sixth and two in the eighth to put the game out of reach.
Reno right-hander Matt Koch (4-7) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on just two hits over six innings. Opposing starter Justin De Fratus (1-4) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed eight runs and nine hits over 5 2/3 innings.
Lobaton homered and singled, driving in two runs for the Dodgers.
