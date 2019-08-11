Ordonez, Fajardo and Valdez lead Bristol in win

BRISTOL, Va. (AP) -- Ernny Ordonez had four hits, while Yoyner Fajardo and Jesus Valdez recorded three apiece as the Bristol Pirates beat the Bluefield Blue Jays 14-5 on Sunday.

Ordonez singled four times, scoring two runs. Fajardo doubled and singled twice, scoring four runs and driving home a couple.

Bristol scored in six different innings in the victory, including the eighth, when it put up four runs, including a two-run home run by Aaron Shackelford.

Saul De La Cruz (1-0) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Bluefield starter Naswell Paulino (1-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

Ryan Sloniger doubled and singled, driving in a run and also scoring one for the Blue Jays.