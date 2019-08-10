Martinez leads AZL Padres 1 to 8-0 win over AZL Reds

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) -- Edgar Martinez allowed just two hits over five innings, leading the AZL Padres 1 over the AZL Reds in an 8-0 win on Sunday.

Martinez (3-2) picked up the win after he struck out eight and walked two.

In the top of the first, AZL Padres 1 exploded for five runs, including a two-run double by Michael Suarez. The AZL Padres 1 then added a run in the second and two in the third. In the second, Yordi Francisco hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Chris Givin, while Givin hit a two-run double in the third.

Luis Mey (0-5) went 2 2/3 innings, allowing eight runs and nine hits in the Arizona League game. He also struck out three and walked four.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The AZL Reds were held off the scoreboard for the third time this season, while the AZL Padres 1's staff recorded their fourth shutout of the year.