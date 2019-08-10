Morgan leads Great Falls to 3-2 win over Grand Junction

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) -- Jason Morgan allowed just four hits over 7 1/3 innings, leading the Great Falls Voyagers over the Grand Junction Rockies in a 3-2 win on Saturday.

Morgan (2-4) allowed two runs while striking out three and walking one to pick up the win.

Grand Junction got on the board first with a run in the third inning. After hitting a single with two outs, Eddy Diaz advanced on singles by Cristopher Navarro and Julio Carreras, and then scored on a single by Carreras.

After tying the game 2-2 in the sixth, the Voyagers took the lead for good in the seventh inning when Luis Mieses scored on a wild pitch.

Trysten Barlow (2-1) went one inning, allowing one run and one hit while walking one in the Pioneer League game.