PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) -- Franklin Barreto hit a solo home run in the eighth inning, and Seth Brown homered and had two hits, driving in two as the Las Vegas Aviators topped the Omaha Storm Chasers 6-5 on Saturday.

A.J. Puk (4-1) got the win in relief while Ofreidy Gomez (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.