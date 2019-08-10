Gore’s single leads Pensacola to 8-5 win over Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) -- Jordan Gore hit a two-run single in the fifth inning, leading the Pensacola Blue Wahoos to an 8-5 win over the Mobile BayBears on Saturday.

The single by Gore capped a three-run inning and gave the Blue Wahoos a 7-5 lead after Mark Contreras drew a bases-loaded walk earlier in the inning.

The Blue Wahoos tacked on another run in the sixth when Royce Lewis scored on a groundout.

Alex Phillips (1-1) got the win in relief while Mobile starter Oliver Ortega (0-2) took the loss in the Southern League game.

Jahmai Jones singled four times, also stealing a base for the BayBears. Jhoan Urena homered and doubled, scoring two runs.

Pensacola improved to 16-8 against Mobile this season.