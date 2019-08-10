Back-to-back homers by Benson, Laureano fuel Lynchburg win

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) -- Will Benson and Jonathan Laureano connected on back-to-back homers in the second inning to help lead the Lynchburg Hillcats to a 14-4 victory over Potomac Nationals on Saturday.

Benson hit a two-run shot before Laureano hit a solo shot as part of a five-run inning that gave the Hillcats a 5-0 lead.

Lynchburg later scored in three additional innings, including a four-run fifth, when Mitch Reeves and Laureano hit RBI singles to help finish off the blowout.

Benson homered and singled twice, driving in three runs and scoring a pair in the win. Tyler Freeman doubled and singled three times, driving home three runs.

Felix Tati (3-1) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Potomac starter Malvin Pena (5-8) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

KJ Harrison doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs for the Nationals.