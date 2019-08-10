Crawford’s double leads Trenton to 5-2 win over Harrisburg

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -- Rashad Crawford hit a run-scoring double in the eighth inning, leading the Trenton Thunder to a 5-2 win over the Harrisburg Senators on Saturday.

The double by Crawford started the scoring in a three-run inning and gave the Thunder a 3-2 lead. Later in the inning, Brandon Wagner and Angel Aguilar hit RBI singles.

Ben Ruta scored on an error in the first inning to give the Thunder a 1-0 lead. The Senators came back to take the lead in the second inning when Rhett Wiseman hit a two-run double.

Trenton tied the game 2-2 in the seventh when Aguilar hit an RBI single, scoring Kellin Deglan.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Greg Weissert (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Austen Williams (0-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game.