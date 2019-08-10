Kruczynski leads Springfield to 3-2 win over Arkansas

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- Evan Kruczynski struck out 11 over 6 2/3 innings, leading the Springfield Cardinals over the Arkansas Travelers in a 3-2 win on Saturday. The win snapped a six-game losing streak for the Cardinals and a six-game winning streak for the Travelers.

Kruczynski walked one while allowing two runs and six hits.

Down 2-0 in the fifth, Arkansas tied the game when Logan Taylor and Jordan Cowan scored on an error.

The Cardinals took the lead in the seventh inning when Yadier Molina hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Irving Lopez.

Merandy Gonzalez (2-3) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Jake Haberer (1-2) took the loss in the Texas League game.