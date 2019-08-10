Sanmartin leads Chattanooga to 3-0 win over Jackson

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) -- Reiver Sanmartin allowed just one hit over six innings, leading the Chattanooga Lookouts over the Jackson Generals in a 3-0 win on Saturday.

Sanmartin (2-5) struck out three and walked three to pick up the win.

Chattanooga scored its runs when Michael O'Neill hit a two-run double in the third inning and Alberti Chavez hit an RBI double in the fourth.

J.B. Bukauskas (0-1) went 3 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and three hits in the Southern League game. He also struck out three and walked three.

The Generals were held off the scoreboard for the eighth time this season, while the Lookouts' staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.