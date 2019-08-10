Sports

Toronto FC rallies to tie Orlando City 1-1

The Associated Press

Toronto FC midfielder Marco Delgado shoots on Orlando City's net during first-half MLS soccer match action in Toronto, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.
Toronto FC midfielder Marco Delgado shoots on Orlando City's net during first-half MLS soccer match action in Toronto, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. The Canadian Press via AP Christopher Katsarov
TORONTO

Patrick Mullins tied it in the 77th minute and Toronto FC played to a 1-1 draw with Orlando City on Saturday night.

Benji Michel scored for Orlando City (8-11-6) in the 69th minute. Toronto is 9-11-5.

Toronto midfielder Marky Delgado was issued a yellow card in the 34th minute for a hard tackle on Nani. The Orlando midfielder stayed in the game after a brief delay for examination by the medical staff.

In the 82nd minute, Orlando's Lamine Sane was shown a yellow card for a hard tackle.

  Comments  