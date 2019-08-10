Castro’s single leads Fayetteville to 5-4 win over Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) -- Ruben Castro hit a run-scoring single in the sixth inning, leading the Fayetteville Woodpeckers to a 5-4 win over the Winston-Salem Dash on Saturday.

The single by Castro capped a two-run inning and gave the Woodpeckers a 2-1 lead after David Hensley hit a sacrifice fly earlier in the inning.

The Woodpeckers later tacked on three runs in the seventh, including an RBI single by Enmanuel Valdez.

Winston-Salem saw its comeback attempt come up short after Tate Blackman hit a three-run home run in the ninth inning to cut the Fayetteville lead to 5-4.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Valdez doubled and singled twice for Fayetteville.

Starter Cody Deason (2-2) got the win while Bennett Sousa (1-2) took the loss in relief in the Carolina League game.