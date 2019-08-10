Hill, Perez lift Wilmington over Myrtle Beach 4-1

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) -- Tyler Hill singled three times, also stealing a base as the Wilmington Blue Rocks topped the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 4-1 on Saturday.

Cristian Perez singled three times for Wilmington.

Wilmington got on the board first in the third inning when it put up three runs, including RBI singles by Dennicher Carrasco and Perez.

Myrtle Beach answered in the bottom of the frame when Zac Taylor hit an RBI double, driving in Aramis Ademan to cut the deficit to two.

The Blue Rocks tacked on another run in the eighth when Hill scored on a wild pitch.

Josh Mitchell (4-0) got the win with 3 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Myrtle Beach starter Ryan Kellogg (2-7) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

Wilmington improved to 8-1 against Myrtle Beach this season.