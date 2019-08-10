Palomaki’s double leads Charlotte to 5-4 win over Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- Jake Palomaki hit a run-scoring double in the seventh inning to give the Charlotte Stone Crabs a 5-4 win over the Tampa Tarpons on Saturday.

Zach Rutherford scored on the play after he reached base with a single, advanced to second on a wild pitch and then went to third on a double by Palomaki.

The double by Palomaki scored Rutherford to give the Stone Crabs a 5-4 lead.

Wander Franco hit an RBI double, bringing home Rutherford in the third inning to give the Stone Crabs a 1-0 lead. The Tarpons came back to take a 4-1 lead in the fourth inning when Mickey Gasper hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run home run by Diego Castillo.

Charlotte tied the game 4-4 in the fifth when Franco scored when a runner was thrown out.

Rutherford doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs in the win.

Starter Tommy Romero (10-4) got the win while Jefry Valdez (0-3) took the loss in relief in the Florida State League game.

Castillo homered and singled, driving home two runs for the Tarpons.