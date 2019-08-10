McBroom’s double leads Scranton/WB to 3-1 win over Gwinnett

MOOSIC, Pa. (AP) -- Ryan McBroom hit a run-scoring double in the seventh inning, leading the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders to a 3-1 win over the Gwinnett Stripers on Saturday.

The double by McBroom, part of a two-run inning, gave the RailRiders a 2-1 lead before McBroom scored on a double play later in the inning.

In the top of the first, Gwinnett grabbed the lead on a sacrifice fly by Lucas Duda that scored Drew Waters. Scranton/WB answered in the third inning when Billy Burns scored on a groundout.

Kaleb Ort (4-0) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while Wes Parsons (2-3) took the loss in the International League game.

Ryan LaMarre doubled and singled for the Stripers.