Johnson’s home run leads Greeneville over Pulaski in 10 innings

PULASKI, Va. (AP) -- Ivan Johnson hit a three-run home run in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Greeneville Reds to a 5-3 win over the Pulaski Yankees on Saturday. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Reds and a three-game winning streak for the Yankees.

The home run by Johnson scored Peterson Plaz and Justin Gomez.

In the bottom of the inning, Pulaski scored on a single by Jake Farrell that brought home Borinquen Mendez. However, the rally ended when Tyler Gibson struck Antonio Cabello out to end the game.

Johnson homered twice and singled, driving in four runs and scoring a pair in the win.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Spencer Stockton (1-0) got the win in relief while Hayden Wesneski (1-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.