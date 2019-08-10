Rodriguez leads Lakeland to 3-1 win over Florida

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) -- Elvin Rodriguez allowed just four hits over 7 1/3 innings, leading the Lakeland Flying Tigers over the Florida Fire Frogs in a 3-1 win on Saturday.

Rodriguez (10-7) picked up the win after he struck out five while allowing one run.

Lakeland started the scoring in the first inning when Chad Sedio and Jon Rosoff hit RBI singles.

After Lakeland added a run in the second on a double by Brock Deatherage, the Fire Frogs cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Zack Soria hit a solo home run.

Freddy Tarnok (2-7) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and six hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out six and walked one.