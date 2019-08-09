Cope leads Boise to 9-7 win over Eugene

BOISE, Idaho (AP) -- Daniel Cope singled twice as the Boise Hawks topped the Eugene Emeralds 9-7 on Friday. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Hawks and a five-game winning streak for the Emeralds.

Boise started the scoring in the second when it crossed the plate for three runs, including an error that scored Yorvis Torrealba.

After Boise added two runs, the Emeralds cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Josue Huma hit a three-run home run.

The Hawks later tacked on four runs in the sixth, including a wild pitch that scored Trey Jacobs.

Eugene saw its comeback attempt come up short after Huma scored on an error in the ninth inning to cut the Boise lead to 9-7.

Boise starter Micah Kaczor (1-1) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Eduarniel Nunez (1-4) took the loss in the Northwest League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and eight hits over three innings.

In the losing effort, Eugene got contributions throughout its order, as five players had at least two hits. Huma homered and singled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple.