Cuadrado leads Great Lakes over Lake County 6-5

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) -- Romer Cuadrado hit a two-run home run and had three hits as the Great Lakes Loons defeated the Lake County Captains 6-5 on Friday. The Loons swept the three-game series with the win.

Great Lakes started the scoring in the first inning when Cuadrado hit a two-run home run.

The Captains tied the game in the fifth inning when Billy Wilson hit a solo home run and Jonathan Engelmann hit a sacrifice fly.

The Loons took the lead for good in the sixth when Luke Heyer scored on a groundout.

Lake County saw its comeback attempt come up short after Clark Scolamiero hit a three-run home run in the ninth inning to cut the Great Lakes lead to 6-5.

Zach Willeman (3-4) got the win in relief while Kellen Rholl (1-4) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Scolamiero homered and singled twice, driving home three runs for the Captains.