Qsar leads Bowling Green to 5-3 win over West Michigan

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (AP) -- Jordan Qsar had three hits and scored two runs as the Bowling Green Hot Rods topped the West Michigan Whitecaps 5-3 on Friday.

Bowling Green started the scoring in the first inning when Qsar hit an RBI single and Ruben Cardenas scored on a wild pitch.

Trailing 4-2, the Whitecaps cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when John Valente hit an RBI single, scoring Bryant Packard.

The Hot Rods tacked on another run in the ninth when Seaver Whalen hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Qsar.

Bowling Green starter Alan Strong (8-4) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and six hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Adam Wolf (3-10) took the loss in the Midwest League game after a rough outing in which he allowed four runs and four hits over three innings.

With the win, Bowling Green improved to 12-2 against West Michigan this season.