Zerpa leads Burlington to 6-0 win over Danville

BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) -- Angel Zerpa struck out nine hitters over five innings, leading the Burlington Royals over the Danville Braves in a 6-0 win on Friday.

Zerpa (5-3) picked up the win after he walked one while allowing one hit.

In the bottom of the second, Burlington scored on a single by Maikel Garcia that brought home Mikey Filia. Later in the inning, Lisandro Santos threw a wild pitch to give the Royals a 2-0 lead. The Royals then added three runs in the fourth and a run in the seventh. In the fourth, Logan Porter drove in two runs and Jack Gethings drove in one, while William Hancock scored on a forceout in the seventh.

Santos (0-1) went 3 2/3 innings, allowing five runs and eight hits in the Appalachian League game. He also struck out four and walked five.

The Braves were blanked for the seventh time this season, while the Royals' staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.