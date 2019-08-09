Broncos place Fort on IR, sign offensive lineman

Denver Broncos tight end Austin Fort is helped up after an injury on a reception during the second half of the team's NFL football preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Seattle. AP Photo

The Denver Broncos have placed tight end Austin Fort on injured reserve and signed free agent offensive lineman Adam Bisnowaty.

Fort was making a strong push to become the Broncos' latest undrafted gem. He tore his left ACL in Denver's 22-14 loss at Seattle on Thursday night.

The Broncos entered training camp deep at tight end, but the only ones who haven't been hurt this summer are first-round pick Noah Fant and free agent pickup Moral Stephens.

Jake Butt (knee), Bug Howard (ankle), Jeff Heuerman (shoulder) and Troy Fumagalli (hip) have all been sidelined.

Bisnowaty is a 2017 sixth-round draft pick by the New York Giants out of Pitt. He played in one regular-season game for the Giants that season. He's also spent time on the Giants' and Vikings' practice squads and spent a portion of the 2019 offseason with Washington.