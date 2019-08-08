Hummel, Alvarez lead the way for Biloxi

KODAK, Tenn. (AP) -- Cooper Hummel homered and singled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two as the Biloxi Shuckers topped the Tennessee Smokies 7-4 on Thursday.

Alexander Alvarez singled three times for Biloxi.

Biloxi started the scoring in the first inning when Hummel hit a two-run home run.

Trailing 4-3, the Smokies tied the game in the fifth inning when Vimael Machin hit an RBI single, scoring Roberto Caro.

The Shuckers took the lead for good in the sixth when Robie Rojas scored on an error.

Starter Cameron Roegner (5-4) got the win while Jake Stinnett (1-4) took the loss in relief in the Southern League game.

With the win, Biloxi improved to 5-2 against Tennessee this season.