Sports
Contreras, Solomon carry Fort Wayne to 6-2 win over Dayton
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) -- Lee Solomon homered and had two hits, driving in three, and Efrain Contreras allowed just two hits over five innings as the Fort Wayne TinCaps defeated the Dayton Dragons 6-2 on Thursday.
Contreras struck out eight and walked two while allowing two runs.
Dayton tied the game 2-2 in the fourth after Jay Schuyler hit an RBI single and then scored on an error.
The TinCaps went out in front with four runs in the sixth inning, including a two-run single by Solomon.
Jose Quezada (6-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Andy Fisher (2-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game.
Comments