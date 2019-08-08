South Bend beats Lansing 8-4

LANSING, Mich. (AP) -- Nelson Maldonado scored on a groundout in the second inning, leading the South Bend Cubs to an 8-4 win over the Lansing Lugnuts on Thursday.

Maldonado scored on the play to give the Cubs a 1-0 lead after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a walk by Nelson Velazquez and then went to third on a wild pitch.

With the score tied 1-1 in the fourth, the Cubs took the lead for good when Fidel Mejia hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Velazquez.

South Bend right-hander Zach Mort (5-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on three hits over six innings. Opposing starter Juan De Paula (3-6) took the loss in the Midwest League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and seven hits over 3 1/3 innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

LJ Talley homered and singled, driving in two runs for the Lugnuts.