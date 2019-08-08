Sports
Robinson’s triple leads Kane County to 8-0 win over Cedar Rapids
GENEVA, Ill. (AP) -- Kristian Robinson hit a two-run triple in the fourth inning, leading the Kane County Cougars to an 8-0 win over the Cedar Rapids Kernels on Thursday.
The triple by Robinson started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the Cougars a 2-0 lead. Later in the inning, Nick Dalesandro hit an RBI single and then scored on an error.
The Cougars later added a run in the sixth and three in the seventh to put the game away.
Kane County starter Levi Kelly (5-0) picked up the win after allowing just three hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Luis Rijo (4-7) took the loss in the Midwest League game after giving up four runs and eight hits over five innings.
The Kernels were blanked for the 12th time this season, while the Cougars' staff recorded their 11th shutout of the year.
