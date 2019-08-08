Inman carries West Virginia to 3-0 win over Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (AP) -- Ryne Inman tossed a three-hit shutout, leading the West Virginia Power to a 3-0 win over the Lakewood BlueClaws on Thursday.

West Virginia starter Inman (8-7) picked up the win after allowing just three hits over nine scoreless innings. Opposing starter Tom Sutera (0-2) took the tough loss in the South Atlantic League game after giving up two runs and three hits over five innings.

The BlueClaws were held scoreless for the 10th time this season, while the Power's staff recorded their 11th shutout of the year.

With the win, West Virginia improved to 8-3 against Lakewood this season.